CM Jagan has vision for Vizag’s development: Dharmana

Visakhapatnam: Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has a grand vision for development of Visakhapatnam, which he wants to make as one of the best cities in the country and a driver of AP’s economy.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy has a clear vision of Visakhapatnam, which he will reveal in the city during his meeting on Tuesday, March 5,” Dharmana said while being in the port city to attend a private programme.

He maintained that much of the development in Visakhapatnam and north coastal Andhra will take place after commissioning of the Bhogapuram International Airport.

Along with Oberoi hotels, many more hotels of international repute will be established in the region, he stated.

Meanwhile, the district administration is making hectic preparations for the Chief Minister visit on Tuesday. On the day, the CM will address a meeting on Visakhapatnam’s development at a corporate hotel. He will then move to a convention centre to launch Cascading Skills Paradigm Bhavita.

Collector A. Mallikarjuna visited Radisson Blu and V-Convention, the venues of the Chief Minister’s meeting. He directed officials to ensure seamless execution of the "Vision Vizag" programme, which will be attended by prominent industrialists and business leaders.

The collector also inspected the helipad near the Rushikonda Haritha Resorts, where Jagan Mohan Reddy will be arriving by helicopter.