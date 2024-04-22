CM deplores PM’s ‘hate speech

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin joined the band of protesting political leaders and social media users all over the nation, objecting to the hate speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and called for the leaders of the INDIA block to be wary of the ‘BJP’s devious diversionary tactics.’



In his message on X, Stalin said: ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s toxic speech is vile and highly deplorable. Fearing public anger against his failures, Modi has attempted to whip up religious sentiments and resorted to hate speech to avoid what seems to be an imminent defeat. Hate and discrimination are the real guarantees of Modi.’



He also pointed fingers at the Election Commission of India, to which many political parties had appealed to disqualify Modi who has not yet filed his nomination papers, by saying: ‘In turning a deaf ear to the PM’s blatant hate speech, the ECI has shamelessly abandoned even a semblance of neutrality.’



In a apparent reference to the Modi’s allegation made at Banswara in Rajasthan on Sunday that the Congress would redistribute the wealth of the people to infiltrators and those who have more children and Muslims, Stalin said: ‘The socio-economic caste census promised by the INDIA bloc is a remedy long overdue to create an egalitarian society.’



It was sad that the Prime Minister was twisting it and depriving socially disadvantaged communities of their due share in education, jobs, and seats of power, he said



Putting out the message with the hashtags #StopHate and #WakeUpECI, Stalin tagged several opposition leaders in the country like @RahulGandhi @kharge @laluprasadrjd @PawarSpeaks @SitaramYechury @ComradeDRaja @ArvindKejriwal @MamataOfficial @yadavakhilesh @HemantSorenJMM @uddhavthackeray @OmarAbdullah @pinarayivijayan” to it.

