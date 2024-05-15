Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to make necessary arrangements to waive off farmer loans by August 15.

During a review meeting with the officials along with ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and CM-s advisor Vem Narender Reddy at the Secretariat, Revanth Reddy discussed various ways to raise funds required for loan waiver. “If necessary, a special corporation should be set up for the welfare of farmers and the funds should be adjusted for loan waiver.”

The Chief Minister also inquired about the current financial situation of the state and the details of revenue expenditure.

He ordered officials to collect funds within the stipulated time and consult bankers for raising required funds.

Revanth Reddy also asked the officials to form a team of senior officers to visit Maharashtra and Rajasthan to study on farmer's loan waived off policies which are being implemented by these two states.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to increase the speed of grain procurement directly from farmers without any interference from middlemen. He also instructed officials to complete the process of grain purchase before the onset of monsoon season.