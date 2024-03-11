CM Asked Me To Contest for Lok Sabha, Discloses Dharmana

Visakhapatnam: Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao has created a sensation disclosing that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had asked him to contest from the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency.

Interacting with cloth merchants in Srikakulam on Sunday, the minister said this was conveyed to him by the CM himself three days ago, so that his (Dharmana’s) son could be fielded from his assembly segment.

“When I asked my son with regard to the issue, he told me that he could lose the seat as he has no experience” Prasada Rao told the traders.

He went on to say that as the Chief Minister has asked him to contest from Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat, he may have to prepare for it.

“However, the final choice will be of people. That is why I am meeting all associations in the constituency,” the revenue minister remarked.

He went on to assure the cloth merchants that the lift irrigation project on Vamsadhara will be completed by May 1 next year. Srikakulam will then have plenty of water to meet all its needs, he remarked.

Prasada Rao slammed opposition leader and TD president Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting north Andhra.

“He (Naidu) is opposing the establishment of capital in Visakhapatnam with the sole reason that he could encourage real estate business if gets back to power,” the minister remarked.