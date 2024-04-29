Clear Signs of BJP Retaining Power: Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP Chevella candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that the party’s graph was soaring consistently as per recent surveys, and the nation was leaning decisively towards retaining the BJP at the Centre and Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

Addressing voters at Shamshabad, Reddy said that the several schemes launched by the Modi government were influencing people's decisions. The I.N.D.I.A bloc appears to be uncertain and is lacking clarity on this crucial issue, he said. Rahul Gandhi is himself not sure of getting elected.

Reddy pointed out that Rahul Gandhi's advocacy on certain issues appears to contradict the principles enshrined in the Constitution and the ideals championed by Dr B.R. Ambedkar. He mentioned Muslim reservations and asked what the Congress leader meant by ‘Jitna abadi utna haq’, mean that he will transfer our wealth to them, he wondered.

“I was part of the population foundation and as an MP went to Bangladesh. In fact they have the best population control policy. Even Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Pakistan have some exemplary policies to curb population. Congress aims to give the first rights to the nation's resources to the Muslim community. In the name of Muslim reservation, they reduced OBC reservation in Karnataka, impacting the OBCs badly and adjusted that for the Muslim community,” Reddy said. The BJP doesn’t discriminate against any community.