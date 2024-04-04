City Yuva Morcha Leader Tops Modi’s Bid Narrative

HYDERABAD: A leader of Yuva Morcha from Hyderabad has emerged as a standout performer in the 100-day nationwide ‘Viksit Bharat Ambassadors Challenge’, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amidst a groundswell of participation transcending party lines, individuals rallied behind this mass movement by enlisting on the `Namo App,’ committing to undertake impactful tasks across society to advance the development agenda

Narendra Modi in his social media account on `X’ said he eagerly looks forward to personally meeting some of the most energetic and bright ambassadors. P.M. Sai Prasad from Alwal may be among those luckiest ones to meet the Prime Minister.

He is the national treasurer for Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and oversees operations in Assam. He secured first place in south India in the Prime Minister’s call to involve people to make India Vishwa Guru by 2047.

In this 100-day challenge, which concluded recently, Sai Prasad put all his energies to reach out to over one million people with a number of growth stories of India.

Sai Prasad, notably recognised for his leadership with the `Team Sai’ initiative excelled in this nation-wide endeavour. Securing the top position in south India with an impressive score of 3,92,462 points.

He mobilised a substantial membership base of 23,000, enabling outreach to over a million people with a number of transformative stories of India involving an array of developmental schemes, setting stage for realising a $5-trillion economy.

The Viksit Bharat ambassadors, enumerated multiple stories of Digital India, which took the nation to the new heights, success stories of over 1 lakh start-ups, how Gati Shakti initiative has turned a game changer in shaping up the country’s infrastructure and potential for growth etc.

Out of 23,000 ambassadors added up by Sai Prasad, an overwhelming majority of 20,000 hail from Malkajgiri alone, the biggest Lok Sabha segment in the country.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Sai Prasad said the tele-caller team set up by him used to monitor the live movement of 23,000 members every day on the live dashboard and engage them with continuous conversations and guide them to motivate them to meet people at different public places.

“Having a large number of defence personnel and ex-servicemen in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha limits is an advantage as they are aware of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s moves to make the country a powerful nation. The approach of youth also drastically changed with the massive success of start-ups and the IT revolution. When the ambassadors of Viksit Bharat met these sections during the campaign, many of them were well aware of most of the popular schemes of Narendra Modi”, he said.

Sai Prasad said he created a WhatsApp group, where all the members have been constantly trained and guided in different time slots to spread the message of new India, which gradually made it reach over one million people.