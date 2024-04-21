Chiru Seeks Votes for BJP, Jana Sena in Anakapalli

Vijayawada: Mega star Chiranjeevi who had distanced himself from active politics sprang a surprise on Sunday by seeking votes for the JS and BJP candidates in the assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

A video clip showed Chiranjeevi sitting on a sofa flanked by BJP contestant from Anakapalli LS, CM Ramesh to his left and Jana Sena contestant from Pendurthi assembly constituency Panchakarla Ramesh to his right.

He said, “After a gap of several years, I am talking about politics for the main reason that my younger brother and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu and the BJP leadership have forged a political alliance. This is a good development.”

"Another reason for me to come before you now is that my close friend CM Ramesh and another leader close to me, Panchakarla Ramesh are candidates. They are good and efficient and I strongly believe they will continue to work for the development of the Anakapalli segment.”

“As CM Ramesh has a good relationship with the Centre, it will help more for the development of both the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies. I believe that they will show the results.”

“I request you to help them win the polls.”

“I have a strong desire that AP should be developed and I appeal to you all to help in this respect. I urge the people to elect good leaders by casting their vote and help AP develop faster.”

Chiranjeevi had in the past claimed that he would keep away from politics as he could not involve himself in personal attacks and cannot hit back others with personal abuses.

Critics find fault with Chiranjeevi for failing to honour his own words by again talking about politics by asking the people to vote for the contestants from the BJP and JS. ‘

They say Chiranjeevi is trying to support the NDA and indirectly expressing his gratitude for getting the Padma Vibhushan award.