Chiranjeevi’s Support to NDA Will Not Impact YSRC

Vijayawada: YSR Congress general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy downplayed Megastar Chiranjeevi's support to the Telugu Desam-Jana Sena-BJP NDA alliance. He maintained that it will not have any impact on YSRC in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing a press conference at Penamaluru on Sunday, Ramakrishna Reddy said regardless of how many people decide to back the opposition NDA alliance, eventually, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will win the May 13 elections.

"It is not surprising that Chiranjeevi is supporting the alliance candidates,” he underlined.

The party general secretary said welfare and development of YSRC government have reached 80 per cent of the people. “The upcoming election is a fight between pro-people YSRC and power-hungry opposition parties,” Sajjala maintained, calling on people to decide whether they want Jagan Mohan Reddy who is doing good to the people or Chandrababu and company.

He maintained that though the MLA who won in YSRC ticket from Penamalur has defected to TD, their party candidate will get more majority in Penamalur than during the previous elections.

He asserted that his party will win all seats within the Machilipatnam parliament constituency.

Sajjala disclosed that their party manifesto will be released in two days. He went on to reveal that Jagan Mohan Reddy will file his nomination from Puivendula on April 25.