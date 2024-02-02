Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Lead Protest in Delhi Against Union Budget Injustice

HAMPI:Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate in the protest scheduled for February 7 in New Delhi. The demonstration aims to condemn the perceived injustice directed at Karnataka in the Union budget and express discontent over the delayed release of the drought relief fund.

"Injustice has been dealt to Karnataka by the Union budget's failure to allocate anything to the state. Also, despite our persistent four-month-old request for Rs 4,663 for drought relief under NDRF, there has been no response from the center. Given these circumstances, a protest against the central government is inevitable, and I will actively participate in the protest," the CM told reporters at the helipad in Hampi University.Siddaramaiah emphasised the perceived injustice to the state in the Union Budget despite Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman being a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka.He also weighed in on the BJP's opposition to MP DK Suresh's statement, asserting that Suresh did not make the statement with the intention of dividing the country. He criticised the BJP for prioritising divisive issues over critical matters such as poverty, farmers, and unemployment.Siddaramaiah emphasised the significance of celebrating festivals for people and artists, regardless of challenges like drought. He highlighted that Hampi Utsav is a cultural festival that transcends obstacles and embraces the spirit of celebration.