Chhattisgarh: Former AICC Spokesperson Alleges Abuse By Congress Leader

Raipur: Former AICC spokesman Radhika Khare on Monday alleged that she was abused by a Congress leader here on April 30 and all her pleadings to the senior party leaders for action in the matter went unheeded.



Talking to reporters here, Ms Khare, who resigned from Congress on Sunday over the issue, alleged that she was abused by Chhattisgarh Congress media chairman Sushil Anand Shukla in the party office here on April 30 when she went to him to talk about the pending visit of national spokesman of the party Pawan Khera to Raipur the next day.



“I screamed and shouted at Mr Shukla and others in the room to go down and called for help. But, no one responded. The room was locked and I was abused”, she alleged.



Ms Khera also alleged that Mr Shukla had offered her alcohol.



She alleged that she had taken up the matter with senior party leaders such as Sachin Pilot and Pawan Khera, but she did not get any response.



Mr Pilot’s PA told her to keep silent and not tell anyone about the incident since it was election time, she claimed.Ms Khera said that she had even informed former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on the incident and said that she wanted to quit politics.

But, Mr Baghel asked her to leave Chhattisgarh, she alleged.Ms Khera was AICC’s communication and media coordinator for Chhattisgarh.

