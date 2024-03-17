Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy Quits BRS, Joins Congress

Hyderabad: Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy on Sunday quit the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and joined the ruling Congress.

He cited evolving political circumstances behind his resignation from the party.



"I would like to convey my gratitude to the BRS party for the meaningful opportunity provided & the cooperation extended in my service to the people of Chevella constituency.



Due to evolving political circumstances, I have made this difficult decision to submit my resignation," he said in his X post.









I’m writing to inform all my supporters and people that I have submitted the formal letter of resignation to @BRSparty



I would like to convey my gratitude to the BRS party for the meaningful opportunity provided & the cooperation extended in my service to the people of… pic.twitter.com/tCZ4N9Kbo8 — Dr Ranjith Reddy (@DrRanjithReddy) March 17, 2024











