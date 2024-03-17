Top
Home » Nation » Politics

Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy Quits BRS, Joins Congress

Politics
DC Online team
17 March 2024 8:49 AM GMT
Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy Quits BRS, Joins Congress
x
Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy (X.com)
Hyderabad: Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy on Sunday quit the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and joined the ruling Congress.
He cited evolving political circumstances behind his resignation from the party.

"I would like to convey my gratitude to the BRS party for the meaningful opportunity provided & the cooperation extended in my service to the people of Chevella constituency.

Due to evolving political circumstances, I have made this difficult decision to submit my resignation," he said in his X post.





( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BRS MP Chevella MP 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Online team
About the AuthorDC Online team

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X