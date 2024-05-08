Chevella Fortunate To Have Konda: Annamalai

Hyderabad: BJP state president of Tamil Nadu K. Annamalai opined that people of Chevella are fortunate to have someone like Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who has a vision that syncs with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He averred that the other candidates are no patch of their Chevella Lo Sabha candidate.

Speaking at an interaction with the Forum for IT Employees (FITE) here on Wednesday, Annamalai said, “The credentials and qualifications of Vishweshwar Reddy show that he is a cut above the rest. There is a reason why everyone trusts Modi; he is a step ahead of the curve. Despite doubts expressed by former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram, the country has surged ahead in digital payments with 46 per cent of them happening in the country.

“We are currently a 3.8 trillion dollar economy while China is at 17 trillion dollars and the US a 30 trillion dollar economy. We need to grow at 15.5 per cent to match the US economy in 2047,” he said.

“Our impressive growth is driven by real time infra, roads, ports, airports, vande bharat, inland water management and more. Telangana is not investing in infra development. The Congress built less than 40 lakh houses, while Modi built four crore houses. When Modi assumed office in 2014, only 64 per cent of people had gas connections, now Modi has ensured 100 per cent connection”, he said. Around 18,000 villages received electricity during Modi’s tenure. India has achieved no other democracy in the last ten years. The nation will become the number one economy in the world. The country got rid of 18,000 outdated laws in the last decade. Reforms are being pushed in the judiciary and Supreme Court judgments are being translated into eight languages now, he said.

The Chevella candidate opined that farmers stand to gain with the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, which helps in addressing and resolving their distress. Modi recognized the need for opening bank accounts, building toilets and digital infrastructure to surge ahead, said Vishweshwar Reddy added.