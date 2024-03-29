Cheepurupalli Telugu Desam chief quits

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Vizianagaram district president and incharge for Cheepurupalli assembly constituency Kimidi Nagarjuna resigned from the party after he was denied ticket to contest from Cheepurupalli constituency by the alliance partners.

He is the nephew of former minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, who was given the Cheepurupalli ticket on Friday. Earlier, Nagarjuna contested on TD ticket against education minister Botsa Satyanarayana in 2019 elections and lost. Since then he has been working to strengthen TD and win the constituency.

His mother Kimidi Mrinalini was chairperson of Vizianagaram zilla parishad and later became MLA and minister.

Angry party workers removed TD banners from the party office and ransacked the furniture.