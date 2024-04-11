Chandrababu remembers minorities only during polls: Kurnool MLA

Kurnool MLA, MA Hafeez Khan, has criticised TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu by saying that he “remembers the minorities when elections approach.”

“Minorities are seen and remembered by Naidu when he is in the opposition. But when he is in power, he acts differently," Hafeez Khan said while addressing the media here on Thursday.

"Naidu said he will never have an alliance with the BJP. But when the elections came, he forged an alliance with the same BJP. Naidu changes colours like a chameleon," Khan stated.

"In the name of Ramzan Tohfa, Naidu gave Rs 300 worth of goods to the minorities and publicized it. Why did he not give a minister post to any of the minority MLAs when he was in power," he asked.

Khan emphasized that YS Rajasekhar Reddy provided reservations for minorities and urged for their protection.

"After Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed power as the CM, minority students are getting quality education in English medium with schemes like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidyadevena, Jagananna Vasati Deevena, and Vidyakanuka as part of Navaratna schemes," he noted.

"We are proud to say that there is no Muslim in the state who does not have his or her own house, due to the distribution of 31 lakh free house plots and construction of houses by the YSRC government," he stated.

"Jagan Reddy spent Rs 23,000 crore for the welfare of minorities under DBT and non-DBT for their education, medical care, employment and housing," Khan said and cited the creation of posts at various levels to provide more opportunities for the minorities.

Finally, he asked if the Telugu Desam could ever think of making Urdu a second language like the YSR Congress did.

Hafeez Khan alleged that Chandrababu and his associates engaged in real estate activities in Amaravati under the guise of the state capital project. “Serious cases had been filed against Muslim people who raised questions against Chandrababu in Nandyal,” he said.