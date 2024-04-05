Chandrababu and Lokesh Not Ready for Talks, Say Dissatisfied TD Leaders of North Andhra

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Dissatisfaction among Telugu Desam leaders over the election-related moves of party chief Chandrababu Naidu and son Nara Lokesh is growing among the TD rank and file, insiders say.

Several leaders within the party in North Andhra openly expressed their discontentment with the actions and decisions of Naidu and Lokesh. Both are unwilling to meet the dissidents and hear their grievances.

Giddi Eswari, a TD leader, accuses Chandrababu of hurting her political future through the formation of the three-party alliance. “My appointment as the in-charge of Araku was marred by Chandrababu’s decisions.”

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, she said, "Our party high command is not ready to give me an audience. “In Araku constituency, as TD incharge, I struggled hard for the party.”

“Worse, the high command is calling my supporters and asking them to part ways with me."

In Paderu, Sidiri Dunnudora’s discontentment mirrors the sentiments expressed by Eswari and other TD leaders.

Gompakrishna, disheartened by the unmet expectations of a TD ticket, has embarked on an election campaign as an independent. He is currently on a tour of the constituency, engaging with the people. On April 4, he conducted a special pooja at the Shivalayam Ellaramma temple in the Jami Mandal centre.

Talking to the media, he stated his intention to contest the S. Kota assembly seat as an independent. His campaign will be actively organized in the Vepada mandal for two days from Friday.

Notably, Gompakrishna has garnered support from various TD leaders, including Lagudu Ravikumar, the TD president of Jami Mandal, and other influential figures like Kothavalasa Vepada S Kota, Gollapalli Siva, Ippaka Triveni, and R Chandrasekhar.

In the complex world of politics, alliances and individual aspirations, these leaders' journey reflects the ever-changing dynamics and the pursuit of political influence.