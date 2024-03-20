Chandrababu a "political cripple," says Peddireddy

Kurnool/Anantapur: Energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has alleged that Telugu Desam Chief Chandrababu Naidu is heavily reliant on his alliance partners and cannot stand on his own in politics.

Referring to Naidu as a "political cripple," Ramachandra Reddy cited Naidu's alliances with the Jana Sena and BJP to fight the assembly and LS polls in AP.

He highlighted the “steadfastness” of the Chief Minister and said Jagan Mohan Reddy has the courage to stand alone, fight and win the polls.

Ramachandra Reddy cited Naidu's past actions of condemning Prime Minister Modi while he is now praising him. “Naidu is an opportunist,” he said.

Regarding Jagan Mohan Reddy's bus yatra plan, Ramachandra Reddy said it would commence on March 27 from Proddutur and cover Nandyal and Kurnool Parliament constituencies. During the yatra, the CM would interact with villagers at select locations.

Meetings are scheduled for March 28 in Nandyal and March 29 in Yemmiganur in Kurnool.

Ramachandra Reddy also revealed plans for the Memantha Siddham meetings across the remaining 21 districts.

He reiterated the commitment of the YSRC government to establish three capitals, with Kurnool as the judicial capital. He mentioned the establishment of a law university in Kurnool city.

Chief Minister's tour coordinator Talashila Raghuram along with MLAs, MLCs, constituency coordinators and constituency observers from Kurnool and Nandyal districts participated in the meeting.

The yatra would cover areas in Kadapa, Kurnool, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor. Anantapur would be excluded as a recent Siddham meeting was held at Rapthadu.

Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Proddatur MLA Rachamallu Shivaprasad Reddy and several other MLAs and leaders from the Kadapa district were present.