C’garh: Congress instigates violence to cover up its corruption, wherever it is in power: PM Modi

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Congress instigated violence to cover up its corruption wherever it was in power.



“That is why corruption and violence reach their peak wherever Congress is in power”, Mr Modi said, while addressing a public meeting at Shyam Tharai under Dhamtari district, part of Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh.The Prime Minister cited the case of the Bhupesh Baghel government to drive his point home.

Naxal violence increased during the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh, he said, and added that incidents of Maoist violence and corruption have however been curbed when BJP came to power in the state.

“What is the connection between violence and Congress? The answer is corruption. Congress increases violence to hide its corruption”, Mr Modi said.

He said that when Congress was in power in the North East, violent activities could not be checked and as long as it ruled Chhattisgarh, Maoist violence kept on increasing.

People kept dying, but Congress kept on filling its coffers, he said.

Congress and development cannot go hand in hand.

Mr Modi reaffirmed his commitment to root out Naxalism in Chhattisgarh.

“Maoism has been declining rapidly in Chhattisgarh. I give a guarantee to the parents that I will root out Naxalism. I assure mothers that the lives of their children (those slain Maoist violence) will not go to waste. To protect your child, I assure every mother that I will eliminate Naxalism and Maoism”, he said.

Training his gun at INDIA bloc, he said that the recent rally held by the grouping in Ranchi in Jharkhand had witnessed violent incidents in which activists of alliance partners were seen breaking each other’s heads in public.“This is the situation in the INDIA bloc”, he said.

He said that in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, the country has made its mind clear that a strong government is needed to build a development nation and ‘That’s why people have faith in BJP to take the country to the path of development’.

Mr Modi is going to spend the night in the Raj Bhavan in Raipur on Tuesday.He is scheduled to address a public meeting in Ambikapur under Surguja Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Congress in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday moved the Election Commission registering its opposition to Mr Modi’s night stay in Raj Bhavan, terming it violation of model code of conduct of elections.