C’garh: Congress anti-Ram, anti-Sanatan: Nadda

Raipur: BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday termed Congress as ‘anti-Ram’ and ‘anti-Sanatan’.Mr Nadda recalled that the UPA government-led by Dr Manmohan Singh had filed an affidavit in the court calling Lord Ram as a fiction and also questioned the silence of Congress over Tamil Nadu minister Udaynidhi Stalin’s offensive remarks against Sanatan religion comparing it with dreaded diseases such as ‘Dengue and AIDS’.

Addressing three election meetings in Chhattisgarh, Mr Nadda said that Congress had spurned the invitation for the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 because of the party’s concern for its vote bank.“Congress has always been anti-Ram and anti-Sanatan”, he said.



He also accused Congress of patronising anti-national forces.“Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi had cried when terrorists were killed in the Batla house encounter”, Mr Nadda said.The BJP leader also launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, calling it a group of political dynasties who are out to promote and protect their family members.“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for rooting out corruption, INDIA bloc leaders say ‘save the corrupt’”, he said.

He underlined various welfare measures undertaken by Mr Modi to uplift the weaker sections of the society such as women, farmers, dalits and tribals and said that the PM planned to create three crore ‘Lakhpati didis’ (sisters) in the country.



Mr Nadda said that the PM has changed the definition and style of politics in the country.Earlier, politics was done on the basis of religion and caste, he said and added that Mr Modi has destroyed it and introduced politics of development in the country.

Mr Nadda addressed three rallies at Lormi in Mungeli district, Bhilai in Durg district and Chandkhuri in Raipur district in Chhattisgarh.Chhattisgarh is going to the Lok Sabha polls in three phases.

While the first phase of elections was held on April 19, the next two phases are scheduled to be held on April 26 and May three.In the first phase, polls were held for Bastar (ST) Lok Sabha elections in the state .BJP had won nine out of 11 LS seats in the 2019 polls, leaving the Congress to bag the remaining two seats.





