Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi blamed the Centre for its lack of preparedness during the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in oxygen shortages and the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. Owaisi criticised Prime Minister Modi's absence from the public eye for 20 days during the second wave of Covid-19.

Asserting citizens' right to vote for their preferred political party, Owaisi pointed to the devastating impact of the pandemic, with millions succumbing to the virus. He highlighted the failures of the government, including the grim scenes of bodies floating in rivers and migrant labourers perishing on railway tracks due to a lack of oxygen and support.

"We had bodies of people floating on various rivers. We have seen migrant labourers walking in Aurangabad. They died on railway tracks. The government failed to provide oxygen,” he said.

Owaisi further accused the government of neglecting crucial issues such as unemployment, rising prices, increased instances of mob lynching, communalism, and growing hostility towards minorities. He raised concerns about threats to constitutional values and pluralism in the country, questioning the government's claims of economic prowess against the backdrop of persistent challenges like low per capita income.