Centre to table 'white paper' on UPA's economic failures

New Delhi: The government will likely table a ‘white paper’ on UPA’s economic mismanagement and has extended the ongoing Budget session of the parliament by a day till February 10. Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi announced the government’s decision to extend the session here on Tuesday.

The government will table a ‘white paper’ comparing the Indian economy before and after 2014. The session which began on January 31 was otherwise slated to end on February 9.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her interim Budget speech, had said that the central government would release a ‘white paper’ comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014. “It is now appropriate to look at where we were then (2014) and where we are now, only for the purpose of drawing lessons from the mismanagement of those years. The government will lay a white paper on table of the House,” the finance minister had announced while presenting the interim Budget for the next financial year on February 1.

When the NDA government came to power in 2014 it had put down proposals to bring a white paper on UPA mismanagement fearing that it would increase global pessimism against India.

She informed the House that in 2014 when the Modi government assumed the reins, the responsibility to mend the economy step by step and to put the governance systems in order was enormous. The need of the hour, she said, was to give hope to the people, to attract investments, and to build support for the much-needed reforms.

Parliament usually does not function on weekends but there have been instances in the recent past when the Houses have met on Saturdays.