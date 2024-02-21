CBI summons Kavitha on Feb. 26: Delhi liquor case

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials summoned BRS MLC and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha to appear before it for questioning on February 26 in connection with the Delhi liquor scandal.



This is the second time the CBI is serving notices to Kavitha. Earlier, on December 2, 2022, the CBI visited her residence in Banjara Hills and interrogated her regarding the case. This time, the CBI issued a notice to Kavitha, instructing her to present herself before the agency for questioning.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had interrogated Kavitha multiple times in Delhi, alleging that the South Group, comprising businessman Sarath Reddy, Kavitha, and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, offered Rs 100 crore kickbacks to one of the accused, Vijay Nair, to secure retail zones in Delhi.