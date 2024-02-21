Top
Home » Nation » Politics

CBI summons Kavitha on Feb. 26: Delhi liquor case

Politics
DC Correspondent
21 Feb 2024 6:26 PM GMT
CBI summons Kavitha on Feb. 26: Delhi liquor case
x
BRS leader Kavitha (Image: DC/file photo)

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials summoned BRS MLC and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha to appear before it for questioning on February 26 in connection with the Delhi liquor scandal.

This is the second time the CBI is serving notices to Kavitha. Earlier, on December 2, 2022, the CBI visited her residence in Banjara Hills and interrogated her regarding the case. This time, the CBI issued a notice to Kavitha, instructing her to present herself before the agency for questioning.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had interrogated Kavitha multiple times in Delhi, alleging that the South Group, comprising businessman Sarath Reddy, Kavitha, and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, offered Rs 100 crore kickbacks to one of the accused, Vijay Nair, to secure retail zones in Delhi.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BRS Kavitha Delhi liquor policy scam CBI 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X