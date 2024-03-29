Cash Seizures at Dharwad Checkposts Signal Heightened Vigilance Ahead of Elections

BENGALURU: In a vigilant move, officials intercepted a total of Rs 6.89 lakh in cash between Thursday night and Friday morning across three checkposts in Dharwad district.

At Sherewad Check Post, authorities discovered a person in possession of Rs 2.10 lakh in a car, lacking proper documentation. The money was seized as the individual failed to furnish adequate paperwork and provide satisfactory answers to the questions.Similarly, at Sangatikoppa Check Post on the Hubballi-Karwar road, officials intercepted a person carrying Rs 1,09,500 lakh in cash due to insufficient documentation.Another incident occurred near the Agriculture University checkpost, where a person traveling in a Bolero was found carrying Rs 3.70 lakh without proper documentation. The cash was seized by officials.District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu emphasized the intensified scrutiny of vehicles passing through the district's checkposts in the backdrop of the forthcoming general elections."Since the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections on March 16, checkposts have been operational, conducting thorough inspections of vehicles. Suspicious vehicles are being subjected to scrutiny," the DC stated.The total amount of cash seized, amounting to Rs 17,91,970 since the implementation of the model code of conduct, has been deposited into the district treasury, the DC added.