Candidates meet caste, community leaders as campaigning closes

Nizamabad: Even as the campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls ended on Saturday, candidates started wooing ‘influential’ people of castes, professional bodies and residential associations to secure their support at the last minute.

BJP MP candidate Dharmapuri Arvind wrapped up his meetings with various community leaders and sought their support. He has assured all types of help to leaders of SC, ST and Padmashali, Munnuru Kapu, Goud, Reddy and other communities.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Lambada leader Govind said that their community members were divided on party lines. Earlier, Lambadas supported the BRS as it was assured 12 per cent reservation and the community later realised the BRS leadership is not sincere to carry out its promise, he said. Youths are in favour of BJP while others support the Congress and not BRS, he explained.



Congress MP candidate T. Jeevan Reddy also met major community leaders and sought their help. Few community leaders approached him and extended their support. Senior Congress leaders also organised meetings with caste organisations to secure their support. BRS candidate Bajireddy Govardhan also met major communities in all seven Assembly constituencies and asked for their support.





