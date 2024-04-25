Candidates Facing Legal Scrutiny: Adilabad BRS Contender Tops List with 51 Cases

HYDERABAD: Adilabad BRS candidate Athram Sukku appears have 51 criminal cases booked against him, the most for in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, followed by BJP’s M. Ragunandan Rao (Medak) with 29 and Dharmapuri Arvind (Nizamabad) with 22.



According to their affidavits, Sukku indulged in trespass, threatening, cheating, assault and other cases including PD Act. Raghunandan Rao and Arvind indulged in Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and other cases.

Of the 52 candidates of the four major political parties — BRS, BJP, Congress and MIM —19 candidates do not have a single case pending against them.

Majority of the candidates faced cases of land disputes, cheating and MCC violations. Zaheerabad BJP candidate B.B. Patil faces 19 cases with regard to his income-tax returns.







