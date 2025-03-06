Calcutta HC to WB Guv, CM: End clash over tea

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court verbally advised West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose and chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday to settle their conflict over 'tea' within two weeks.

Justice Krishna Rao spoke about the advice while hearing the defamation suit filed by Mr Bose against Ms Banerjee last year after the Trinamul Congress supremo slammed the governor for the delay in the oath-taking of two newly-elected MLAs of her party.

The judge observed that a confrontation between the two heads– one being the constitutional chief while another as the administrative chief– of a government, does not look ‘happy’ and hence, both can end their acrimony over tea.

Ms Banerjee's counsel Soumendranath Banerjee accepted the ‘advice’, saying they have no objection to it. He also appealed to the judge to mention his ‘advice’ in an order.

Justice Rao then noted that while the ‘advice’ has been given verbally to both sides as of now for a solution in two weeks, a direction would be given in future, if needed. He later scheduled the next hearing in the case on April 9.

Serampore TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who also represented the CM at the hearing, agreed to the ‘advice.’ He pointed out that a meet over tea can not be an issue but politicians should be more tolerant.

The governor's counsel Dhiraj Trivedi however countered his arguments. He reasoned that his client has been in a constitutional post and not a politician.