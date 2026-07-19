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Calcutta HC Orders Halt In Demolition Of Abhishek Banerjee's Office

Politics
19 July 2026 5:03 PM IST

Directing that status quo be maintained on the demolition of the building on Diamond Harbour Road till the end of July, the court said the matter will be heard again before a regular bench.

Calcutta HC Orders Halt In Demolition Of Abhishek Banerjees Office
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South 24 Parganas: People gather amid the demolition of the party office of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee after it was allegedly found to be constructed without an approved building plan and in violation of applicable rules, in Amtala, South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, Saturday, July 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Sunday ordered status quo on the demolition of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour constituency office in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury, holding a special sitting of the court on Sunday, directed the state government to submit all documents regarding the Amtala building, which 'Leaps and Bounds' Company reportedly owns.

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee is the CEO of 'Leaps and Bounds', according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a different matter.

Directing that status quo be maintained on the demolition of the building on Diamond Harbour Road till the end of July, the court said the matter will be heard again before a regular bench.

'Leaps and Bounds' challenged the demolition of the building before the high court.

The South 24 Parganas district administration began demolishing the TMC MP's party office at Amtala on Saturday after finding it was allegedly constructed without an approved building plan and in violation of applicable rules, according to a senior official.

Stating that the building was his constituency office, the Diamond Harbour MP claimed on Saturday that his Amtala office was built legally on purchased land and after obtaining requisite permissions.

( Source : PTI )
TMC MP TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Calcutta High Court 
Rest of India West Bengal Calcutta [Kolkata] 
PTI/ DC
About the AuthorPTI/ DC

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