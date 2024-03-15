BSP Leader Praveen to Contest from Nagarkurnool

HYDERABAD: The BRS-BSP’s alliance for the coming Lok Sabha elections has been finalised with the BRS giving the BSP two constituencies to contest. BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced that the BRS would leave Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad for the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Soon after the announcement, BSP state president R.S. Praveen Kumar announced he would be contesting from the Nagarkurnool (SC) constituency. In a meeting at Nagarkurnool celebrating the life of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, Praveen Kumar said the BSP’s candidate from Hyderabad will be decided soon.

The BRS had been in serious trouble in Nagarkurnool constituency with its MP P. Ramulu quitting the party and joining the BJP recently. His son, P. Bharat, has since been named as the BJP candidate from the constituency. In Hyderabad, the BRS never fielded a 'serious' candidate in the past and left the contest to AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, whose party, of late, appears to have veered towards the ruling Congress.

With two seats allotted to the BSP, the BRS is left with 15 Lok Sabha constituencies to contest from. The BRS has already announced candidates for 11 constituencies while names are yet to be finalised for Bhongir, Medak, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, and Secunderabad constituencies.