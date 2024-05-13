BRS writes to CEC for additional forces

Expressing apprehension of booth capturing and intimidation of voters in Chinthalapalem mandal of Huzurnagar constituency, the BRS has written to the Chief Election Commissioner seeking deployment of additional forces.

The letter said the Congress taking advantage of its government was intimidating voters in several villages to vote for them or else the welfare schemes would be stopped for them. It further raised apprehension that the leaders and supporters of the Congress are preparing to take control of the EVMs and indulge in rigging.

The letter identified Thammaram, Nakkagudem, Pikklnayak thandas in the mandal as sensitive areas where the threat was greater and sought additional deployment of police and security forces to ensure free and fair elections to the Nalgonda parliamentary constituency.

In another letter the party sought immediate action in respect of Devarakonda Constituency by providing additional police aid, as Congress was planning to capture booths and intimidate voters. It identified Korutla, Theldevarapally, Old Theldevarapally, Bollaram, Devaracharla, Osmankunta, Yalamalamandha, Old Kambhalapally, Guwalagutta, Kambhalapally, Pogilla, Guntipelly and Chitriyala as sensitive areas.

It further alleged that the Congress had continued its canvassing during the silence period when no campaign was allowed 48 hours prior to voting. This it said is a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.