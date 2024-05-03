Nalgonda: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday said that BRS would split into four parts after the Lok Sabha elections. BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao had looted the public when he was Chief Minister. His daughter K. Kavitha was spending time in jail and Rao would meet the same fate, Venkat Reddy said.

He was speaking at a meeting to mark the filing of nomination papers by Chinthapandu Naveen (Teenmar Mallanna), Congress candidate for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency of the Legislative Council.

He said that GO 46 passed by the BRS government had done injustice to the unemployed. The Congress government would cancel the order after discussing it in the Assembly, he said. The Congress government was committed to fulfiling its poll promises, he added.

Venkat Reddy asked Congress workers to strive for a victory margin of one lakh votes for Mallanna.

Mallanna earlier filed a set of nomination papers with returning officer Harichanda Dasari at the district collectorate.