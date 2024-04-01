BRS Will Draw Blank in Lok Sabha Polls, Says Uttam

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy predicted that the BRS would draw a blank in the Lok Sabha polls and vanish from the political arena afterward.

He was speaking at a press conference where he condemned the allegations leveled by BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao on the irrigation, power, drinking water, and irrigation situation in the state. He said Rao's allegation that 200 farmers had committed suicide in 100 days of the Congress regime was a 'big lie'.

Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that every word that Rao spoke at his press conference in Suryapet on Sunday was fabricated. He said Rao’s statements were riddled with inaccuracies and falsehoods, which showed his frustration and depression following his loss of power.

"There is no power shortage or power cuts for any sector in any part of Telangana as being falsely alleged by KCR," he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that in his four-decade-long political career, he had never seen a regional party collapsing like a pack of cards like the BRS within 100 days of losing power. He said that except for Rao and his family members, all leaders in the BRS were eager to join the Congress.

He said that Rao as Chief Minister had enjoyed a lavish lifestyle in the palatial Pragathi Bhavan and his farmhouse. After losing power, he was frustrated and visited Suryapet under the pretence of meeting drought-affected farmers.

The minister criticised the BRS chief for wrongly blaming the Congress government for power supply issues, despite the government's efforts to ensure uninterrupted electricity.

Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasised that the civil supplies department had initiated the process of procuring every grain produced by farmers establishing 7,149 procurement centres, the highest ever in the separate state. He stated that clear instructions had been issued to ensure that paddy was procured at the minimum support price.

He criticised Chandrashekhar Rao for shedding "crocodile tears" over crop damage due to the drought-like conditions. He revealed that as an MP last year when he raised a question in the Lok Sabha on crop insurance, he discovered that Telangana was the only state among 29 states without crop insurance against natural disasters.

He highlighted that the previous BRS government had failed to provide compensation or insurance to farmers throughout its 10-year tenure. He pointed to Rao's “theatrics” of visiting farmers affected by untimely rains before the last Assembly elections and promising compensation that was never delivered. He emphasised that instead of making grand promises, Rao should apologise to farmers for mistreating them.

The minister denounced the BRS chief for the devastation of the irrigation sector and urged Rao to feel ashamed and apologise to the people for orchestrating what he called the largest fraud in independent India's history.