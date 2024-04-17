BRS To Give B Forms to Its Candidates on April 18

Hyderabad: The BRS has decided to move swiftly on its plans for the Lok Sabha polls, announcing that all its candidates will be handed over their ‘B’ Forms, which authorizes them to contest the elections on behalf of the party, on Thursday.

The day will see an extended meeting of BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao, and senior party leaders with the 17 candidates. Rao will hand over cheques for Rs 95 lakh each candidate from the party fund towards election expenses.

The BRS during last year's Assembly elections which was first off the block among all parties to hand over the B Forms to its candidates. "Once they receive the forms, they can plan on filing their nominations and get on with their campaigns," a party leader said.

The party will also finalise the campaign plan for Rao who will undertake a bus yatra in all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies. The party leaders believe that the BRS has a much better chance than what the other parties are saying about its prospects in the elections, given the disappointment of the people with the Congress government in not keeping all its Assembly election promises.

During the bus tour, one of the significant activities will be Rao meeting with farmers whose crops were affected by the drought-like conditions.