BRS to announce Medak LS candidate today

Hyderabad: The BRS is expected to announce its candidate for the Medak Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, even as strong rumours did the rounds on Thursday that the party had zeroed in on former minister T. Harish Rao as the candidate for the seat, considered for long a stronghold of the party.

However, the BRS scotched the rumours and said that a formal announcement of the BRS candidate for Medak would be made on Friday.

The BRS had been winning from Medak since 2009 and this constituency comprises Gajwel and Siddipet Assembly constituencies which are represented by BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao, and Harish Rao, former minister and party trouble-shooter respectively.

The seat was won by the BRS’ Kotha Prabhakar Reddy in 2019 and he quit the seat after winning the 2023 Assembly elections from Dubbak, which too forms part of the Medak Lok Sabha constituency.

Of the seven Assembly segments in Medak constituency, six are currently held by BRS – Gajwel, Siddipet, Dubbak, Narsapur, Sangareddy, and Patancheru – while the Congress’ Mynampally Rohit holds the Medak Assembly constituency.