BRS Suffers Setback in Khammam After Its Lone MLA Joins Congress

Khammam: The BRS is likely to suffer a setback in the erstwhile Khammam district with its lone MLA Tellam Venkat Rao of Bhadrachalam deciding to join the Congress party. That was the only seat bagged by BRS in the last Assembly elections from the ten seats in erstwhile Khammam district.

Venkat Rao participated in the Congress party’s Mahaboobad parliament constituency meeting on Saturday.

He has been closely associated with minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Actually, Rao had joined Congress along with Srinivas Reddy in the presence of Rahul Gandhi at a meeting in Khammam in the past. However, he joined the BRS when he was denied a Congress ticket from Bhadrachalam where the sitting MLA was Podem Veeraiah of the Congress, which has subsequently given a nominated post to Veeraiah after he lost the 2023 elections.

Local circles believe that the prospects of Congress have been bolstered in Mahabubabad and Khammam Lok Sabha seats following Venkat Rao’s decision to join the party.