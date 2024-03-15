BRS Slams 100 Days of Congress Govt, Says Promises Not Kept

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Friday said the Congress government in the state had completely failed to keep its promises to the people. “These first 100 days of Congress rule have been marked by motivated investigations and attacks on opposition parties and their leaders,” senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao said.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Harish Rao said, “so many of the promises that were made and the assurances that these would be implemented in 100 days, have been set aside by the government which has instead focused on attacking opposition parties. In addition, the government is blackmailing leaders from other parties and forcing them to join the Congress. People are watching all this closely.”

The Congress has lost all moral rights to ask for votes in the Lok Sabha elections as it failed to keep its promises. If it has to seek votes, then it should first implement its promises, he said.

Harish Rao rolled out a long list of failures of the Congress government including non-implementation of farm loan waiver, providing Rs 2,500 to women every month, delays in Rythu Bharosa implementation and failure to even make payments under Rythu Bima that was started by the BRS government.

The BRS handed the Congress a state that was at the top and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his government had brought the state to ruins, Harish Rao alleged. There is irrigation and drinking water shortage in the state, nothing is being done to address this issue. There was no drought during BRS rule and it arrived with the formation of the Congress government, he said.