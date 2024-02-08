BRS says Governor's address lacked vision, specifics on Cong promises

Hyderabad: The BRS on Thursday said the Governor’s address lacked vision, and let down the people who were waiting for the Congress government to implement its election promises.

Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao speaking at the Media Point in the Assembly, said the Governor’s address did not provide any confidence or faith to the people that the government would keep its promises. “There was no mention of plans for development of villages and towns. There were no mentions of Congress’s promises listed in its manifesto. There was not a word about unemployment allowance which the ruling party talked about during the Assembly election campaign,” he said.

Harish Rao also said that the ‘Praja Vani’ launched amidst fanfare had fallen by the wayside. The Chief Minister said had said he would receive complaints from the people but after the first day he never attended the programme. Some ministers attended it and they too have stopped doing so. The government made the Governor speak half-truth about this programme, he said.

On the Six Guarantees of the Congress, Harish Rao said these are not just six points but included 13 promises. “They partly implemented two and that is the reason why there was no mention of these in the Governor’s address. The Chief Minister brought forward his swearing in by two days from the planned date but when it comes to keeping his promises to people, he is postponing it,” Harish Rao said.