BRS renominates Nama and Maloth for Lok Sabha elections

Hyderabad: BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday declared names of two more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections even as he exhorted his party to put behind them the loss in the Assembly elections and move forward with confidence.

Nama Nageswara Rao, the party’s MP from Khammam, and Maloth Kavitha, representing Mahbubabad, have both been renominated. The party had earlier decided to field Koppula Eshwar from Peddapalli and B. Vinod Kumar from Karimnagar.

Addressing leaders from Mahbubabad and Khammam, Rao said that victory and defeat were integral to politics. Even a leader of the stature of N.T. Rama Rao had faced many downs. Though things might appear tough after a defeat, it is only the regional parties that can truly represent the needs of the people, he said.

Meanwhile, Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkat Rao was conspicuous with his absence that raised many eyebrows. It may be recalled that Venkat Rao, accompanied by members of his family, had met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday.

Maloth Kavitha told reporters later that Venkat Rao could not make it to Tuesday’s meeting because he was unwell. Bhadrachalam is the only Assembly segment in Mahbubabad Lok Sabha constituency from where the BRS won in the recent elections.

Former minister T. Harish Rao met leaders from the constituencies separately and briefed them on issues that they could campaign on. The focus should be on how only the BRS can fight for the state, Harish Rao said.