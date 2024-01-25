Hyderabad: A few IAS officers, known for their plum postings during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi regime, got new postings on Wednesday.

N. Sridhar, who served as the managing director of Singareni Collieries for a record period of nine years and took several decisions that ran into controversies, was appointed as the principal secretary, of the scheduled castes development department.

Two junior officers, D. Amoy Kumar and Dr S Harish, who served the high profile posts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal collectors earlier, were posted as joint secretaries in the animal husbandry and fisheries department, and the transport, roads and buildings department, respectively.

T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, who served as the Nalgonda collector during the Munugodu by-poll, was posted as the joint secretary in the health department, while P. Katyayani Devi, who served as the Officer on Special Duty to former minister K.T. Rama Rao and was conferred IAS during the previous government, was given a non-focal post in the Telangana State Institute of Rural Development. Non-cadre officer Susheel Kumar was appointed as the director of mines and geology.