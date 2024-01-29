Hyderabad: BRS corporators of Bandlaguda Municipal Corporation, a major urban local body in the Rajendranagar constituency of party MLA T. Prakash Goud moved a no-confidence motion to vote out party mayor Burra Mahender Goud.

Prakash Goud, who met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the corporators did not consult him before moving the no-confidence motion.

The Bandlaguda corporation has 22 corporators, of whom 16 signed the proposal and submitted it to the Rangareddy Collectorate. They met later in the evening to determine their next course.

“We will be ousting out Burra Mahender Goud, following the provision in the Municipality Act,” said a BRS corporator and accused him of corruption. They said that there were irregularities and funds were swindled in the process of construction of the Adarshnagar community hall. Officials claimed no money was misused, and that they should not be made a part of the political powerplay.