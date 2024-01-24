BRS pushed surplus state into debts: Chief whip

Warangal: Government chief whip Dr. Ramchandru Naik charged BRS with pushing a surplus Telangana state into debt during the 10 years of its rule. “Had it won again, it would have sold all public properties of Telangana,” Naik remarked.

He was speaking after inaugurating the chilli purchasing centre at the Agricultural Market Yard in Mahabubabad district on Tuesday.

The chief whip said having faced a massive debacle in the elections, BRS leaders are hatching conspiracies to provoke people against the Congress government. He maintained that the newly formed people’s government will rule for the next 20 years and work hard to uplift the weaker sections.

Naik assured that the Congress government will fulfil all promises it has made to the people. He asked Congress leaders not to get provoked by the taunts of BRS leaders but to work in coordination with each other.

The chief whip said all committed Congress workers are going to get prominent positions in the coming days.

He said he would take the initiative for starting a Rs 5 meals’ counter at the agriculture market and get funds sanctioned for the expansion of the agriculture market in Mahabubabad.

Naik asked merchants to fix a minimum support price for chilli so that farmers do not suffer any loss.