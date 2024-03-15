BRS Plans Protests Today Against Kavitha Arrest

HYDERABAD: The BRS, bristling with indignation at Friday’s arrest by Directorate of Enforcement of its leader K. Kavitha, has called for statewide protests on Saturday.

Her brother and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao castigated ED officials and declared that what they were doing was against Supreme Court orders. Taking to X, he said, “Abuse of power and institutional misuse to settle political scores is something that has become increasingly common with BJP government in last 10 years.”

The ED, he said, needed to answer Supreme Court on the inordinate rush to arrest Kavitha when the matter was sub-judice and up for review on March 19. The ED’s action is appalling, he said, adding that the BRS would fight the matter legally. Rama Rao may leave for Delhi on Saturday but on Friday, stayed back with Kavitha’s family and was coordinating on the issue from the city.

Senior BRS leader and Kavitha’s cousin T. Harish Rao condemned the arrest and called on party workers to hold protests on Saturday. “This is nothing more than a desperate conspiracy by the BJP and the Congress to get some political gains in the Lok Sabha elections. With notification for elections set to be announced on Saturday, the arrest is a desperate attempt to demoralize KCR and our party but we will face this with our full strength,” he said.