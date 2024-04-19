BRS MLA Prakash Goud may join Congress soon

Hyderabad: BRS Rajendranagar MLA V. Prakash Goud met with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday, sparking speculation about his potential switch to the Congress. According to Congress sources, Goud expressed his desire to join the party along with his followers in the coming days, although there has been no official response from the MLA on this matter.

Interestingly, this development follows BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao's claim that 20 Congress MLAs were in contact with him and predicted the collapse of the Congress government after the Lok Sabha elections.

So far, three BRS MLAs — Kadiam Srihari (Station Ghanpur), Danam Nagender (Khairatabad), and Tellam Venkat Rao (Bhadrachalam) — have switched allegiance to the Congress. With the recent demise of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha in a road accident in February, the BRS' Assembly seat count has decreased to 38. If Prakash Goud joins the Congress, the BRS' strength will further diminish to 34.

This is Prakash Goud's second meeting with Revanth Reddy, after their previous encounter on January 28. While their first meeting fuelled speculation about Goud's potential switch to the BRS, the MLA later clarified that the meeting was regarding pending development works in his constituency.

This second meeting has reignited speculation that more BRS MLAs may defect to the Congress before the Lok Sabha polls.