BRS MLA Goud Hedges On Joining Cong

Hyderabad :BRS Rajendranagar MLA V. Prakash Goud, whose meeting with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday sparked speculation of his joining the Congress, on Saturday said his decision would rest on the advice from his followers and supporters in the constituency.



Though he did not deny his plans of joining the Congress, Goud said his meeting with Revanth Reddy was to discuss development of his constituency and funds for various programmes. He said at the meeting, Revanth Reddy had invited him to join the Congress.

Goud in turn discussed the invite with his supporters and followers and sought their opinion. Goud said they told him that the BRS had taken care of them and that he should not leave the party. He added that he had not taken any decision on whether to join the Congress or not.