BRS loses council seat as Kamareddy councillor joins Congress

NIZAMABAD: Municipal councillor Suthari Ravi of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) resigned and joined the Congress on Tuesday. The move adds to the growing momentum of the Congress in the region, especially under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The ceremony marking Ravi's switch of allegiance took place in Kamareddy, with adviser to the state government Mohammad Ali Shabbir officially welcoming him into the Congress fold. Kamareddy district Congress committee president Kailas Srinivas Rao and other prominent party leaders were also present, lending their support and celebrating the addition of Ravi to their ranks.

Ravi cited the "excellent implementation of the Six Guarantees" promised by the Congress government and the impressive developmental works initiated by Chief Minister Reddy as key factors influencing his decision.