BRS looks at Vaastu makeover for divine providence

Hyderabad: After the shocking defeat in November 2023 ending its nearly 10 years of power, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) played every trick to keep its flock united and retain people's confidence. Yet when nothing worked out, the BRS has decided to seek divine providence by setting its house (Telangana Bhavan) in order through Vastu.

As part of the new Vastu-compliant plan, the party has decided that the current main gate leading into the Telangana Bhavan on the Northwest side of the compound will be closed soon and another gate is being readied on the Northeast side which will soon be used for all entry and exits from the building.

It is believed that the party leadership is of the view that 'bad Vastu' of the Telangana Bhavan was also a contributing factor to the tough times the BRS is going through. As part of these efforts, a ramp is being built at the gate on the Northeast side of the building. This gate was not in use and now efforts are on to make this the primary entrance to the party office.

Further, the party hopes that closing the existing main gate on the Northwest side that opens up onto the main road, will also result in less traffic chaos outside the building. The main road routinely experiences traffic snarls when the party holds meetings with a large number of leaders and workers congregating and the vehicles they come in, adding to the traffic chaos.

It may be recalled that the BRS government, led by the former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, also had the old Secretariat complex in the heart of the city demolished and built a new one on Vastu grounds. However, in that case, it did not help the party return to power though the new Secretariat was opened before the Assembly elections in November last year.

Ever since it was defeated, top BRS leaders tried to keep up faith of newly-elected legislators in the party by spreading wild rumours about an imminent fall of the Revanth Reddy government after the Lok Sabha.

When this ruse did not work, BRS supremo K. Chandrashekhar Rao inducted former IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar, who was hailed for turning around social welfare schools, to shore up his leaders' confidence in his strategies, which began to go off target for the last one year.

Party leaders call for reverting back to its famed TRS - Telangana Rashtra Samithi from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which was thought to have had a much wider appeal nationally. As any such move to restore status quo ante would mean the end of its founder's dreams to the PM or deputy PM, the BRS has decided to seek comfort in Vastu.