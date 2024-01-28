BRS Likely to Field Bizmen in LS Polls

Following the Assembly poll debacle, the BRS leadership is focusing on high-profile businessmen and offer them party tickets in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

While senior leaders have reportedly sought more ‘assistance’ from the party, the incumbent MPs are learnt to have expressed their unwillingness to contest again.

From the current set of MPs, Ranjith Reddy from Chevella, M. Srinivas Reddy of Mahbubnagar, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy from Medak — recently elected MLA — and Nama Nageswara Rao from Khammam are the big businessmen.

It was reported that former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav had sought the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat for his son Sai Kiran, while assuring that he would bear the financial burden of the election campaign.

Medchal MLA and former minister Ch. Malla Reddy expressed his willingness to field his younger son and businessman Ch. Bhadra Reddy to contest from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat. However, he wants the party’s ‘assistance.’

Malla Reddy was recently re-elected MLA, while his son-in-law M. Rajasekhar Reddy represents Malkajgiri in the Legislative Assembly. Their hopes have been raised after the BRS won a majority of Assembly seats in the greater Hyderabad area.

As regards the districts, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, who conducted a Parliamentary review meeting with the party cadre and leaders, is likely to back businessmen who are with the BRS to contest the Lok Sabha elections.