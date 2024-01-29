BRS Leaders Accused of Living in Denial

Karimnagar: The Congress slammed BRS leaders for their “arrogant” attitude and alleged denial of defeat despite the recent election results. Government whip Aadi Srinivas and Sircilla in-charge K.K. Mahendar Reddy made the accusations at a press conference in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

Srinivas slammed former minister K.T. Rama Rao for allegedly neglecting the Sircilla weaver community by leaving Rs 400 crore in promised funds unpaid and even failing to settle the Sircilla Municipality's electricity bill during his tenure. He further criticised Rama Rao's "landlordly" comments, attributing them to his inability to accept defeats by leaders from backward communities and SCs.

The Congress leaders questioned the BRS's sincerity towards weavers, calling their recent attempts to woo the community "cheap politics." They highlighted the unfulfilled promise of the "workers to owner" scheme and questioned why the BRS government, despite 10 years in power, neglected Phule's legacy by not installing his statue at the Telangana assembly.

Contrasting the BRS's record with their own, the Congress leaders reiterated their commitment to fulfilling all promises made in their manifesto. They pointed to the already implemented schemes and assured swift action on the remaining four guarantees.