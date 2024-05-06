BRS Leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah Accuses Congress of Hypocrisy on Social Justice
HYDERABAD: BRS leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah said that Congress leaders who are talking of social justice were denying the same to leaders of their own party. “National parties have not followed social justice in giving tickets for the Lok Sabha polls. They are only paying lip service. The Congress which has failed to implement its promises is lying about their implementation now,” he said.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
