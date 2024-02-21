BRS is down and out; Congress daydreaming about Rahul as PM: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: A strong negative sentiment is prevailing against K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his family and the BRS party, as people are fed up of the dictatorial and corrupt BRS rule. It is to such an extent that the party has lost its presence in state politics, said Union minister and state BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy at an election rally in Narayanpet.

On the other hand, Congress leaders are unaware of their PM candidate even as Lok Sabha elections are round the corner, he said.

Addressing a road show as part of Vijay Sankalp yatra, Reddy met members from the weavers’ community and enquired about their problems. He said that the Modi government was promoting handlooms to significant levels and the Prime Minister himself wears handloom clothes, he said.

Reddy told people that the Congress will not be able to make any impact in Delhi even if it wins 3 to 4 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

“Neither Rahul Gandhi nor KCR/Owaisi can prevent Narendra Modi from becoming the Prime Minister for the third successive time”, he said.



The Congress government in the state has failed to honour promises of waiving power bills and farm loans. He wondered from where Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will get funds for his six guarantees. He said that they were daydreaming that Rahul Gandhi would be the next Prime Minister.

Kishan Reddy said that the Congress had opposed the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the Ram Bhakts, aware of it, are waiting to teach the party a befitting lesson in the ensuing general elections.

The Modi government has released over `100 crore to Palamuru University under the PM- Ucchatar Shiksha Abhiyan programme, he said.



Addressing a road show after taking part in a ground-breaking ceremony for `Ramji Gond Smriti Kendra’ in Nirmal, BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay asked the Congress government to implement the promises made to people within 15 days and before the Lok Sabha election notification is issued. The Congress promised to implement all poll promises within 100 days of coming to power and now 70 days have already lapsed. The state government is not in a position to pay salaries of the employees, he said.



Bandi Sanjay asked voters to think whether they need BJP having Lord Ram and Modi or Rahul, Razakar and KCR on the other side.

Party MP Soyam Bapu Rao and the party’s floor leader in the Legislative Assembly Maheshwar Reddy accompanied Sanjay in the yatra.







