Karimnagar: The BRS is a sinking ship and it will not win a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections. Those even with a little knowledge of electoral politics will not dare to have an alliance with such a party, said BJP general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

He was speaking to media persons at the conclusion of the first phase of the Praja Hith yatra in Rajanna Sircilla district’s Agraharam Mandal on Thursday.

After coming to know that senior leaders were keen on joining the BJP, BRS boss K. Chandrashekar Rao was playing political gimmicks by spreading false propaganda about an alliance with the BJP, Sanjay said. On the contrary, it was the Congress and BRS, which had an alliance on several earlier occasions.

Not able to tolerate the enormous popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sensing that there was an overriding Modi wave all over, both parties were scheming to malign the image of the BJP, he said.

Speaking about Kaleshwaram project irregularities, Sanjay said that the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) along with the state vigilance department had given a report pointing to shortcomings in the construction of the project.

He wondered why the Congress government was not taking any action against Rao, despite having pointed out lapses in planning, designing, operation and maintenance of the Kaleshwaram project. What is the need to visit the project again when the investigation agencies have already submitted their report to the state government and why is it not taking any action against Rao for misusing public money, he asked.

The Congress was trying to cover the mistakes of the BRS government by diverting the attention of the people to other issues like the Krishna River water fracas, the BJP leader said.

He dared the Congress government to lodge criminal cases against those responsible for the failure of the Kaleshwaram project. The government must seize properties ‘owned’ by Rao and his kin immediately, he demanded.