Hyderabad: The BRS is on its way to extinction and once the Lok Sabha elections are over, there will be no signs of that party, senior Congress leader and irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Wednesday.

“The BRS will lose the security deposits, and around 14 to 15 seats, it will come third. The BRS will not win even a single seat and its existence after the elections is very doubtful,” Uttam Kumar Reddy told a news conference in the evening. Also addressing the media with him was roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who added to the attack on BRS declaring that if at all, it might just be able to retain the security deposit in Medak constituency. Venkat Reddy said, “KCR appears to be losing it and it is now evident from the way he is speaking and levelling baseless allegations.”

Pouring scorn on BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Venkat Reddy slammed the former chief minister calling the latter’s comments on irrigation and power supply in the state outright lies. Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “KCR’s claims are hollow. The fact is it is under his watch that Andhra Pradesh used more Krishna river water than its allocation while Telangana could not even use what was given to it as its share.”

He said, “I am giving my word to the people of Telangana. We will complete the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel project in our first term and give water for drinking and irrigation to the former unified Nalgonda district. We are setting the right things that the BRS destroyed on the irrigation front.”

On the draw of water from Nagarjunasgar tail pond by Andhra Pradesh and that state’s allocation by the Krishna River Management Board, Uttam said the KRMB has ordered stoppage of release of water to AP from Nagarjunasagar. “We are the ones who are protecting and fighting to correct the wrongs of the BRS government and protect and increase our share of river water. Every single irrigation woe in Telangana is thanks to KCR,” he said.

On phone tapping, he said, “Unless such an act is executed to protect the country from extremist, terrorist, anti-national activities, it is plainly illegal and is punishable by law. KCR may claim he did not know about it but he cannot escape from the responsibility. What the BRS government did was not just illegal, it was immoral and debased.”